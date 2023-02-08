“Last year they made $200 billion in profits in the midst of a global energy crisis. I think that’s obscene,” Biden said in his State of the Union address to Congress.

The US President also called for a minimum tax for billionaires, saying, “No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a teacher or a firefighter.”

Talk of American job growth, the war in Ukraine, taxation of billionaires, rising domestic manufacturing, dependence on oil, and strategic competition between America and China dominated the speech before Congress.

This is the first time since 2019 that the president, congressional leaders, all nine Supreme Court justices, and most members of the Cabinet and diplomatic corps have been allowed to be present.

It is also the first time that Biden has delivered the historic speech to a divided Congress after the Republicans took control of the US House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.

Despite record job growth and new data indicating slowing inflation, Americans remain deeply pessimistic about the state of the economy. They blame Biden for high interest rates and worry about a possible recession.

An NBC poll showed that only 36 percent of adults in the United States approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

In addition to the economic woes, a debt ceiling deadline later this year looms over Washington.

And it would take Biden negotiating with the newly elected Republican majority in the House of Representatives, who have called for deep spending cuts, before agreeing to raise the debt ceiling.

debt ceiling

Biden faces Republican lawmakers eager to put their conservative mark on American politics, four years after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives.

An important test of this bipartisan challenge is the White House’s pressure to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that must be raised in the coming months to avoid default.

The White House said Biden would not negotiate this imperative, as Republicans want spending cuts in return for their support.

Seeking to project optimism ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign, Biden said the economy benefits from 12 million new jobs. He praised the economy’s resilience and strength, as unemployment fell to its lowest level in 54 years in January, adding that COVID-19 no longer controls Americans’ lives.

Biden emphasized that American democracy remains the same despite facing its greatest threat since the Civil War.

“Today, despite the challenges, our democracy remains invincible and unbreakable,” he added.

Declining popularity

Since his inauguration in 2021, shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Biden has said he wants to unite the country. And he stuck to that cause, highlighting a massive infrastructure bill that many Republican lawmakers have opposed.

“I sincerely thank my Republican friends who voted for the law,” Biden said.

He added, “And to my Republican friends who voted against him but are still asking for funding for projects in their areas, (I say) don’t worry. I promised to be president for all Americans. We will fund your projects.”

Despite his efforts, Biden remains unpopular.

His approval rating rose one percentage point to 41 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll. That is close to the low of his presidency, when 65 percent of Americans said they believed the country was heading in the wrong direction, compared with 58 percent a year earlier.

The following are the most important economic points that US President Joe Biden touched upon in his speech: