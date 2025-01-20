The president of the United States, Joe Bidenissued this Monday a preventive pardon for Anthony Fauciwho led the strategy against the covid-19 epidemic, retired general Mark Milley and the members of the investigative committee of the assault on the Capitol to prevent them from being punished by the new Administration of donald trumpwho today assumes the Presidency of the country.

In a statement, the White House has indicated that it pardons them “They should not be confused with the recognition that these individuals have committed a crime nor should its acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt of any infraction.” “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” he added.

Preventive pardons are one of Biden’s last actions as president and it occurs just hours before Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States for the second time at noon this Monday.

For months, Trump has targeted American citizens as “the enemy” inside the country and “more dangerous than Russia and China and other people,” so in some US political circles It is feared that the Republican leader will act against his critics.

Dr. Fauci worked during the first Trump Administration (2017-2021) as director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and coordinated the United States’ actions against covid-19. Fauci has been the target of numerous attacks by the universe of Trump followers and other extremist groups, such as anti-vaccines, who consider him responsible for anti-covid policies.

The investigation committee of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2020, the attack with which Trump’s followers tried to prevent Biden from becoming President of the United States, is made up of nine congressmen, seven democratsincluding Senator Adam Schiff, and two republicans.

The two Republicans are Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. The latter led the investigation committee, voted for the impeachment of Trump and supported the Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the electoral campaign.

Finally, retired General Mark Milley was Chief of the General Staff (2019-2023) and has been especially critical of Trump’s actions, whom he compared to the Nazisduring his mandate and in the management of the 2020 African American rights protests in which, according to him, the incoming president even asked him to shoot protesters.

Preemptive pardon was something the White House had been considering for some time, although some of those who could be targeted, such as Senator Adam Schiff, said that I hadn’t done anything wrong and I didn’t need it.

This figure of presidential immunity has no clear precedents. The only parallel that can be drawn is that of President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon in 1974 without having been formally charged for the Watergate scandal.

The forgiveness of these last hours of Biden’s presidency has not been extended to the federal and state prosecutors who Trump has been charged and investigated in cases of electoral fraud, misuse of campaign funds, for which he was found guilty, or the use of classified documents.