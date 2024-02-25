Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 13:52

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is expected to speak this Sunday afternoon, the 25th, in an event called after he became the target of an investigation into an attempted coup d'état. The demonstration will take place on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, a public road known as a stage for political acts – and it will not be the first time that Bolsonaro supporters have occupied the location for a protest. The last time he was in person at Paulista, on September 7, 2021, the then president also spoke and, with the speech he gave, triggered an institutional crisis.

On the Independence holiday of that year, Bolsonaro took to the stage at the demonstration in Paulista and called the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes a “scoundrel”, promising the supporters present on that occasion that he would “no longer comply” with the magistrate’s measures. He also attacked the electoral system and said he would not accept the result of the 2022 elections if there was no printed vote.

At the time, Moraes was already rapporteur of inquiries that targeted people close to the then president, including his children, such as inquiries into fake news and anti-democratic acts. In 2020, the minister also suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to command the Federal Police (PF), on suspicion of Bolsonaro's interference in the corporation's autonomy.

The anti-democratic speech in Paulista led to an immediate reaction from the STF and the main “firefighter” of the crisis, as the person who acts to calm tempers in a moment of institutional tension is called in political jargon, was former president Michel Temer (MDB).

What Bolsonaro said on Avenida Paulista

On the morning of September 7, 2021, Bolsonaro participated in the official agenda in Brasília (DF). During a symbolic flag-raising ceremony at Palácio do Alvorada, the official home of the Presidency, Bolsonaro complained about interference by the Supreme Court in his duties, saying that the STF should “fit” within its own duties.” “Either the head of this Power (STF) regulates yours or this Power can suffer what we do not want”, stated the then head of the Executive.

In the afternoon, the president attended Paulista, taken by a pro-government march, and, from the podium, he raised the tone of his speech. “In our Federal Supreme Court, a minister dares to continue doing what we do not admit, a minister who should protect our freedom, democracy, the Constitution and does exactly the opposite. Either this minister fits in or he asks to leave,” he told thousands of supporters.

“We cannot admit that one person, just one man, undermines our democracy and threatens our freedom. Tell this individual that he still has time to redeem himself. He still has time to file his investigations,” began Bolsonaro, but, upon hearing boos from the public, he backed off and said that Moraes’ “time” was up. “Get out, Alexandre de Moraes, stop being a scoundrel!”, he said.

“Yes, we must, because I speak on your behalf, determine that all political prisoners are released. Telling you that any decision made by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer comply”, threatened the then president.

Bolsonaro continued to attack the Judiciary, especially the then president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, but without mentioning him by name. When criticizing the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines, the president stated that he would not participate in what he called “a farce sponsored by the president of the TSE”. And he repeated that he would not “accept” the result of the 2022 elections “without a printed vote and public vote count”.

Temer was a 'fireman' of the crisis and helped the resumption of relations between Bolsonaro and the STF

The speech triggered a crisis among political institutions. In the STF, the reaction came in a continuous act. Minister Luiz Fux, then president of the Court, opened the following day's session by reading a note repudiating Bolsonaro's speech.

Even former president Michel Temer, then removed from public life, was summoned to work behind the scenes. Bolsonaro took action against the former head of the Executive due to his proximity to Alexandre de Moraes, appointed to the Supreme Court on the recommendation of the emedebista.

Temer helped Bolsonaro write a reply to the Supreme Court and, on September 9, the “Declaration to the Nation” was released, a document in which the president retreated from attacks against the Judiciary. In addition to textual help, Temer mediated an apology phone call between Bolsonaro and Moraes.

Bolsonaro 'returned' to Avenida Paulista in video call

The act of September 7, 2021 was Bolsonaro's last in-person participation in a public demonstration on Avenida Paulista, but on the May 1, 2022 holiday he once again participated in a protest there – this time through a video call .

The act focused on defending Bolsonaro deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB), sentenced to prison by the STF for anti-democratic attacks on the Court, his ministers and democracy.

Already a pre-candidate for re-election, Bolsonaro stated that the act, which involved harsh criticism of the STF and public requests for military intervention, was in defense of the “Constitution, family and freedom”. “It is a great satisfaction to be able to greet them in this peaceful demonstration in defense of the Constitution, family and freedom. I owe loyalty to all of you, we have a government that believes in God, respects its military, defends the family and owes loyalty to its people,” he said.