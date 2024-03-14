Within the framework of the sixth edition of the All-Star Game, Pancho Barraza was honored for his 33 years of artistic career, at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium, where the most important exponents of the Mexican regional met. The “Idol of the Multitudes” and author of great songs was extremely happy with the distinction for his career.

On the part of the organizers and in honor of all his work in music, a video of the singer's beginnings was projected, as well as the stages he has walked on, achieving a full house.

The blue team with guests, in the memory photo.

Party

While the sports match was taking place on the playing field between the blue and yellow teams, the party continued. “El Bebeto” was the first guest artist to take the stage to delight the audience. They were followed by Los Esquivel, who achieved great success and acceptance from attendees with their performance of the songs Alucín and Me mama el excess. The latter is his new single, which they premiered in this city.

As the minutes passed, the euphoria and excitement rose in tone among the audience, who moments later received Raúl Hernández Junior on stage and immediately three members of the Elizalde dynasty, Joel, “El Gallo” and Francisco, who truly provided a luxury participation.

The Elizalde dynasty, together in The All-Star Game.

Without a doubt, the cherry on the cake was the performance of the honoree, Pancho Barraza, who accompanied by his band, Santa María, offered a show of more than two hours. Fernando Corona also accompanied the “Poet of Love” to sing; Luis Ángel, “El Flaco”, and later his sons Julio and Francisco Barraza, which was a true musical treat for the attendees, especially for his fans, who did not stop chanting each of the songs with great feeling from beginning to end. end.