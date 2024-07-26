He passed away at only 35 years old, after having fought with an illness that in the end, unfortunately, left him no escape, Luca Scatà. The young man, a State Police officer, became famous in 2016 when, together with a colleague, he stopped and killed Anis Amri, the jihadist who a few days earlier had carried out a terrorist attack in Berlin, causing 12 deaths and several injuries. For that heroic gesture, he was awarded by President Mattarella with the gold medal for civil valor.

It was the night between 22 and 23 December 2016 when Luca, together with his colleague Christian Movio, during a routine roadblock in Piazza Primo Maggio in Sixth St. Johnhe was finding Anis Amrithe dangerous jihadist who a few days earlier, on December 19, had committed an attack in Berlin. With a van he had run over several people in a market, causing 12 deaths and over 50 injuries. The terrorist, who had fled to Italy, had pulled out a gun at the sight of the police and had started shooting wildly, wounding the agent Movio in the shoulder. Scatà had managed to stop and kill Amri.

That gesture had moved everyone and earned the two agents the highest recognition for an Italian, the gold medal for civil valordelivered directly by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Today an entire country mourns the loss of a hero, as well as a man too young for such a tragic fate. A few years ago he had lost his Pope. Last week, however, in a ceremony held at the San Raffaelle hospital in Milan where he was hospitalized, he had married his Miriana who today, together with Luca’s family, is receiving an enormous wave of affection and closeness.