“The provocation did not affect the actions of the groups of troops. The soldiers bravely and selflessly continued to solve the tasks assigned to them,” Shoigu said in statements reported by news agencies.

The Russian Defense Minister added: “These plans failed in the first place because the members of the Russian armed forces showed loyalty to their oath of military duties.”

This statement is the first comment made by the Russian Defense Minister regarding the rebellion of the Wagner Group between 23 and 25 June.

A day after the end of the short rebellion, following the mediation of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Sergei Shoigu appeared during a visit to the Russian forces participating in the military operation in Ukraine, but he did not make any statements at the time.

Shoigu was the target of harsh criticism launched by the commander of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, before and during the attempted rebellion, as he was considered to represent the “corrupt and incompetent” Russian military leadership, as well as the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers in Ukraine.