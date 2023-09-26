His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri Decree appointing Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan as Head of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
