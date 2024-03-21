His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law regulating correction and rehabilitation centers in the emirate.

The law aims to formulate general policy for correctional and rehabilitation centers, ensure the protection of inmates’ rights, and provide them with social and cultural rehabilitation. Under this law, the name of “punitive and correctional facilities” in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is changed to “correction and rehabilitation centres.”

The correctional and rehabilitation centers of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department are responsible for placing inmates, determining their categories, and informing them of their rights and responsibilities, the main duties they must abide by, and the prohibitions they should avoid.

Correction and rehabilitation centers work to provide health and social care services to inmates, in addition to providing educational and cultural programs to train and vocationally qualify them, through the implementation of rehabilitation programs aimed at reintegrating them into active members of society. The tasks of the correctional and rehabilitation centers include training their employees in accordance with the highest international standards, ensuring the application of best practices in the management of the centres, which in turn contributes to enabling them to fulfill their mission of reforming inmates and achieving effective economic management of the system of correctional and rehabilitation centers in the emirate.