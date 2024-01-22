His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Council for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology.

The Council will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies related to artificial intelligence and advanced technology technologies, investments and research in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also issued a decision appointing His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, as Chairman of the Council, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Vice President.

The Council’s membership includes Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al-Zaabi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Bannai, and Ping Xiao.

The establishment of the Council comes from the belief in the importance of technological leadership in building the economy of the future, and it also complements Abu Dhabi’s strategy aimed at making the emirate an attractive center for investments, partnerships and distinguished competencies in the sector.

The Council will develop financing, investment and research plans and programmes, with local and international partners, to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

The issuance of the law establishing the Council for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology comes as an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the wise directives of His Highness on the necessity of paying attention to the sectors of the future and advanced technology.

The Council will contribute to enhancing and ensuring the process of development and prosperity in the post-oil and hydrocarbon economy.