His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority replaces the Emirates Heritage Club and the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee.

The Authority is specialized in developing strategies aimed at preserving the Emirati heritage and culture, consolidating the values ​​of national identity and heritage values ​​in society, in addition to documenting heritage practices, and conducting studies and research related to literature and heritage, in accordance with the cultural heritage strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority is responsible for sponsoring, promoting and documenting poetry in its various forms, whether Nabataean or classical, and reviewing studies and publications on oral history in the emirate and its spoken dialects, and the content of poems and written, visual and audio materials related to the leadership and the nation.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority aims to spread awareness of Emirati heritage and crafts, and to enhance and preserve the values ​​of national identity, to enhance community cohesion. It also manages and organizes festivals, exhibitions, and heritage programs inside and outside the emirate, in coordination with the competent authorities.