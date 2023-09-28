His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi.

The department aims to provide its services to government agencies in Abu Dhabi, in a way that enhances human capital and digitization capabilities, provides digital government services, and drives cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity in government agencies.

The Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi replaces the Department of Government Support, the Human Resources Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. The Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi is also one of the entities affiliated with the Department.