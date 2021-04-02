Hunter biden, son of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, recounts his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in a memoir due to be published next week, according to excerpts published in the US media.

“I bought crack in the streets of Washington DC and I cooked mine inside a bungalow in a hotel in Los Angeles”, writes in “Beautiful Things” (in Spanish, “Pretty Things”), according to The New York Times.

In this memoir, which will be released on April 6, Hunter Biden recalls buying crack from a homeless addict who later ended up moving in with him.

“The relationship was symbiotic,” writes the president’s son, who is now 51 years old. “It was two crack addicts who couldn’t find their way out of a paper bag. A crack parody in one act,” he wrote.

The president’s only living son also details an incident in 2016 when he went to look for drugs at a homeless camp in Los Angeles.

“I walked by and surrounded people huddled in thin pieces of cardboard. Beyond them, I noticed a leaning tent with no light. It was completely dark. All I saw was the gun pointed at my face,” he recalled.

Hunter, a frequent target of conservative ire in the United States, was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.

“Desperate for a drink”

In “Beautiful Things,” to be published by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books, the US president’s son also remembers a time when he was “so desperate for a drink” that he couldn’t walk a block from the liquor store to his home. home “without uncovering the bottle to have a drink.”

Describe how began to drink excessively in his 20s, He went to rehab and relapsed after his brother Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

Hunter, who has had the unwavering support of his father, became a habitual focus of attacks of Donald Trump before the presidential elections on November 3, especially, for his business in Ukraine, the axis of the first political trial against the former president, at the end of 2019.

Joe Biden himself admitted his son’s problems with alcohol, when he was contesting the race for the presidency of the United States last year.

“My son, like many people, had a drug problem,” said the now president during an electoral debate in which then-President Trump recalled that Hunter had been expelled from the US Naval Reserve in 2014 for testing positive on a drug test.

In the book, the son of the White House chief insists he did “nothing unethical” and disputes allegations that he showed a lack of judgment by sitting on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“The episode that led to the impeachment of a president and brought me to the heart of the greatest political fable of the decade is most notable for its epic banality,” says Hunter Biden.

Family tragedy

The now artist, already recovered From alcoholism and based in Los Angeles, he recounts in his memoirs the car accident that he and Beau survived in December 1972.

In the accident, which occurred weeks after his father was elected senator from Delaware, his mother and younger sister died.

“Suddenly, I see my mother’s head turn to the right,” he writes. “I do not remember anything else about his profile: the look in his eyes, the expression in his mouth. His head just sways,” he adds in his account.

Hunter Biden, whose business activities are being investigated by federal authorities, was present at the president’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, but has maintained a low profile since his father won the elections.

