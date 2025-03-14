Gone is the gifted concept associated with an intellectual quotient well above the average that many people automatically associate with an Albert Einstein, Bill Gates or Steve Jobs. The reality is much more complex and, without the proper support, and often goes through the failure and generalized discomfort. Thus many of the twelve children, adults, family or educators arrive who, daily, arrive at the consultation of Jana Martínez-Piqueras, one of the main references in High capacities from Spain and president of the Indifferent Minds Foundation. «Some come here to identify or diagnose through an evaluation, others to clarify educational or legal doubts, others to receive psychological treatment, emotional or cognitive support. From here we try to cover the entire spectrum and that they feel that they have reached a space where they are understood where they will not be judged, but attended by professionals who can help them, ”he warns.

The point is necessary because as this expert states, “high capabilities usually associate with exceptional academic performance and both personal and successful work profile, but reality is much more intricate and difficult, since many remain invisible, without adequate recognition or support because they never became diagnosed as such. In fact, the detection level today is 0.60 in Spain, and this means that 10 percent of the population is estimated to have high capacity and that many remain without diagnose because they are lost along the way ».

He National Report on the Education of the gifted 2024 This corroborates it, with an estimate of 94 percent of people with these characteristics without detecting. That is, Martínez-Piqueras emphasizes, “the vast majority of them grow without understanding their particular way of processing information, without strategies to manage their cognitive and emotional intensity and without an environment that assesses their ability to innovate and generate solutions.”

She suffered as a child. Although there was a course ahead, he recalls, «I had no information about myself. They told me: ‘That is because you are gifted’, a term that is not used today to refer to these people, but I did not believe it was for that. He gifted concept People relate it to physics, or genius in art … for example, and identify with that is very difficult.









Everything changed with the suspicion that his son, with 7 years, had high capabilities. “They referred the Community of Madrid, but had no information, I didn’t know if it was good, or bad,” he acknowledges. Academically nothing was done, and the child reached 4th grade with depression. «Then I started to move in many directions. The child spent two years in psychological therapy, I looked for alternatives, Bach Flowers, Yoga … If you see your child like this, positioned in anger and aggressiveness, you need everything, and everything is worth it ».

At that time, the president of the Indifferent Minds Foundation He was a teacher at the same school, and saw him in the hall expelled from class every day. «I greeted me from the hall, I cried a little in the bathroom, and left him at the door of the class. There I touched the background and made the decision to investigate, to learn about high capacity, and find truthful information, which was very difficult because when you approach this world is full of experiences, criteria, books with personal testimonies … and the knowledge of neuroscience and reality differ greatly still. From there, he explains, “I started to design a new way to address high capacity.”

Because even if it seems a paradox, the founder of Indifferent Minds remarks again and again, “in high capacity the low performance is more frequent than success. In figures from the Ministry of Education, he said that 70 percent low performance and another 50 school failure, when the education system has the obligation to get the best of each child, ”recalls this professional. «The performance of these minors is very conditioned by interest, so it is very variable, and if something is not interested, it is a higher effort almost than for others. Motivation falls and they do not want to go to school, they generate a lot of irritability, frustration …. they have friends, but they do not identify with them and that sensation of difference immediately perceives it. However, if something is of interest, they devour it, ”he says.

School strategies

For that, it is vital to perform early detection and offer these minors an adequate education, highlights Macarena Borrega, coordinator of the CEU Capabilities Capabilities Capabilities Program, because this “makes a difference”. A child with high capacities that receives convenient support to develop their potential in the academic and professional field ». In fact, «there are key strategies in the classroom to help these students enhance their capacity, such as adapting the content and offering additional challenges to avoid boredom and use active methodologies that foster creativity and autonomy. When the challenge level that the student needs is reached, the socio -emotional part tends to improve significantly, ”he says ..

But for a teacher to detect it early, he must be attentive, this expert suggests, “to a series of indicators, as a high curiosity, complex questions for their evolutionary stage, high motivation for investigating different topics, a capacity to solve problems with innovative solutions and the questioning of established norms and rules.”

Specific need for educational support

The problem is, insists the president of Indifferent Minds, «in which we have an educational system where its essence is mechanical repetition. That way is contrary to the intrinsic needs that people have high capacity. That is why they do not work well in the school system, because they need be taught in a different way«.

This specific need for educational support, which was recognized in the Organic Law of 2006 LOE, like other Neuro Divergences, “is not being attended,” he denounces. We have a group with many children who have rights without attending. And non -attention frequently gets sick or leads them to situations of failure. As adults that cannot be allowed».