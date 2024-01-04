Home page politics

Former First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump, in 2019 (archive image). © IMAGO/Sammy Minkoff

Donald Trump is in the middle of the election campaign for the 2024 US presidential election, but his wife Melania appears less and less in public.

Mar-a-Lago – Former first lady Melania Trump made her last public appearance on December 15th last year and has not been seen in public since. She was missing from the Trump family's Christmas photo as well as from a New Year's Eve event. Now the former US President explained Donald Trump their whereabouts.

Donald Trump talks about Melania's disappearance from the public

Since Donald Trump has no longer been president USA his wife Melania revealed rarely in public anymore. At her last public appearance in December of last year, the former First Lady took part in, of all things, a naturalization ceremony. Given her husband's hardline anti-immigrant stance, political observers thought this was an interesting choice of event. At a New Year's Eve event, Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election as US President, commented for the first time on the whereabouts of his wife.

“Melania – great first lady, so popular that people love her,” said the Republican. His wife was unable to attend because “she is now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill but hopefully recovering,” Trump said. “Hello to the First Lady, we just spoke, she’s down in Miami – great hospital. “Hopefully everything will be okay, but it’s really, really difficult,” said the ex-president on New Year’s Eve. He hopes that Melania's mother will get better soon. According to reports, Melania wants to make more public appearances again in the future to support her husband in the election campaign.

Trump is ahead in the polls, but has numerous legal problems

Donald Trump has a good chance of being re-elected as President of the USA. Within the Republican Party, the real estate mogul is considered currently by far the most promising candidate. Also in Polls for the 2024 presidential election Trump is ahead of the incumbent Joe Biden, albeit just barely. Race to the White House sees the Republican with 44.8 percent of the vote, while Biden currently has 43.5 percent. According to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill, the gap is even smaller, with Trump getting 44.3 percent of the vote and Biden getting 44.1 percent (as of January 4, 2024). In the USA, the president is not elected directly by the voters, but determined by electors.

However, Trump has numerous legal problems. The Republican is the one first ex-president in US history, against whom charges were brought. The list of allegations against him is long and ranges from Hush money payments, to secret documents being taken away, to attempts to influence elections. In a sensational decision, the Supreme Court in the state of Colorado ruled in December that the ex-president was not allowed to take part in his party's presidential primaries in Colorado because of his role in the storming of the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Trump asked the Supreme Court in Washington to overturn his exclusion from the presidential primary in the state of Colorado. An answer is still pending. Whether the Colorado decision can influence the presidential election depends on the Supreme Court and the other US states. In addition to Colorado, the state of Maine also disqualified Trump from the primaries. Corresponding lawsuits are still ongoing elsewhere. The US primaries begin on January 15th with the first Republican vote in the state of Iowa (bme with dpa).