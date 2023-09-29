Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of Morena and his allies, He called on businessmen, artists, teachers and athletes from Hidalgo to join the Unity Agreement for Transformation, to continue the nation project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but warned of the relevance of putting in place.

At an event in Pachuca, Sheinbaum highlighted that the vast majority of Mexicans know that the only path for the country is the Fourth Transformationand who do not want to return to the past of corruption and privileges.

To achieve this, he considered it essential to continue with López Obrador’s social programs and infrastructure works.

But he also pointed out that it is necessary to launch the Plan Cwhich consists of winning the Presidency of the Republic and the qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies and Senators, to implement the reforms that the country needs to continue generating well-being for the people of Mexico.

“We are going to generate the conditions to do what we all call, Plan C, which means that there is Transformation in all the Powers of the Union, not only in the Executive, not only in the Legislative, but there must also be changes in the Judiciary, that the Supreme Court of Justice be transformed, that the Judiciary be transformed so that justice reaches the poorest, so that justice reaches women, so that justice is truly what the people desire. from Mexico,” he pointed out.

During his speech, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, assured that all the people who subscribe to the Unity Agreement for Transformation They enrich and add positively to the movement.

“We are very honored that distinguished personalities – teachers, businessmen, artists, athletes – from Hidalgo join this movement to work, because the course of history follows the path of the Fourth Transformation,” he commented.

For his part, the coordinator of spokespersons and links with social and civil organizations, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, highlighted that unity is essential to prevent the return of the PRIAN and keep them in the dustbin of history.

“I want to ask you for a task, the task of unity, the unity of the people, the unity of the movement, the unity of the parties of the Morena, PT, Verde and Nueva Alianza movement and here in Hidalgo; “I want to ask you to raise your sights, I want to ask you that the PRI, PAN and PRD are already in the garbage dump of history and I want to ask you to guarantee that they do not get out of there,” he added.

The agreement was signed by Hidalgo leaders from various sectors, including:

Mayeli RosqueroWBC world boxing champion

Enrique Garnicaplastic artist

Hugo Burgospresident of Amanali Country Club & Náutica

Fausto Villagran Lópezranchero music singer

Agustín Ramos Blancaswriter

Elena María Otazo SánchezPhD in Chemical Sciences from the University of Havana

Yuridia Mercado FloresPhD in Chemical Biological Sciences from the IPN

Mayra De La Torre MartínezPhD in Microbiology

Gerardo Sánchez Ramírezpresident of the Hidalgo Business Coordinating Council

Ricardo Granados Floresdisability rights activist

Ivette Bulos Gonzálezpresident of the Tourism Alliance

Yanira Garcia Vargaspoet

Juan Carlos Navapresident of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC)

Poleth Cornejo Martínezvice president of the Pachuca Mining Region Unesco Geopark Committee

Mauricio Granados Ramosformer national basketball team

Melody Cortés Tapianational women’s baseball team

Cesar Sandoval CamposSultanes de Monterrey player

Bibiana del Carmen Hernandezbikini fitness and 2022 master national champion

Alejandro Guerrero Bañosmedalist at the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games