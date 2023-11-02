Maria Elisabeth Rosanò was only 6 years old when she witnessed her mother’s murder by her father, who then served only two years of his sentence. About her Her degree thesis tells about that day

He was only 6 years old when he witnessed his father murder his mother. After a course of university studies, Maria Elisabeth Rosanò in her thesis in sociology decided to tell how the father took her mother away from her. The man was convicted for that act, but he only served two years in prison. Too little for what he did to the woman and her daughter.

Maria Elisabeth Rosanò was only 6 years old when her father killed her mother before her eyes. Today the 25 year old girl wanted to tell in her thesis in sociology, about gender violencehow the man killed his mother of German origins almost 20 years ago.

He had three children by that woman. That day he decided to take the mother away from the affection of her children by shooting her with a hunting rifle in their home in Campana, which is located in the Presila area of ​​Cosenza.

“Gender violence in the Calabrian domestic context“, this is the title of the thesis in sociology of the couple’s 25-year-old daughter, who has just graduated from the University of Catanzaro. A thesis that the young woman wanted to dedicate to her mother Anja.

I have always been by your side to defend you, to support you. You couldn’t do it, but your daughter is always here.

These are the words of thanks that can be read in the young woman’s thesis.

Maria Elisabeth Rosanò and the thesis on gender violence dedicated to mothers and children who witness such brutality

The thesis talks not only about gender violence in your region. But also of all the collateral victims of feminicides, those children who were orphaned by her mother and who, perhaps, like her, witnessed the moment in which they died.