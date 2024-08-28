Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, stressed that Emirati Women’s Day embodies the journey, achievements and successes of Emirati women, and reflects their perseverance, tireless pursuit of knowledge and sincere work to build the nation, present and future.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, said in a speech delivered on her behalf by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, during the ceremony organized by ADNOC on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, “Our wise leadership has given women great attention and has developed strategies and plans aimed at making women a human element represented in all fields of education and work. It has given them opportunities and invested in their energies and capabilities so that the UAE becomes the first model in the world in raising the status of women and enhancing their role in achieving the goals of sustainable development.”

Her Highness added: I would like to express my happiness with the remarkable progress achieved by ADNOC in the field of women’s participation in the oil and gas sector. ADNOC’s management has provided a supportive environment for women’s work, worked to achieve gender balance, and provided opportunities in all areas of work in this sector for women to take their place and achieve their ambitions.

Her Highness stressed that these results, which distinguish ADNOC in expanding women’s participation, are among the most impressive results worldwide, and this would not have been achieved without the sound vision of the wise leadership and the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who made women’s empowerment a priority and enabled them to occupy many positions in order to achieve gender balance governed by productivity and excellence in performance, which would generate innovation and open new paths for technology development, which positively impacts the performance of tasks and enhances investment opportunities in human competencies.

Her Highness praised the success of women in ADNOC in investing in training and development opportunities, which enhanced their scientific and professional capabilities and abilities and enabled them to keep pace with technological developments and digital transformation. Her Highness praised the many female models who participated in enhancing productivity in ADNOC and demonstrated to society the efficiency of Emirati women in this important sector. Women in ADNOC are aware of their responsibilities and various roles, and that the effort they exert in the success of their tasks is an integral part of their duty to serve their country.

Her Highness congratulated the efforts and endeavors of the female cadres in ADNOC, and said: “At the end of my speech, I cannot but congratulate your efforts and fruitful endeavors. You have become an example and role model for future generations who will follow your steps and follow your approach in work, giving, and continuing to reach the latest knowledge and technologies. I am confident that every impact, value, and sincere giving in your career path will enhance the participation of women from future generations and encourage them to join work in this sector, which will enhance the system of giving, positive work values, excellence, quality of performance, and increased productivity. The guarantee for the continued progress of ADNOC will be at the hands of pioneering Emirati female cadres.”

During the ceremony, ADNOC revealed the success of the “Taqa for Improving Quality of Life” strategy, which was launched last year to provide a comprehensive framework that enables employees to achieve a balance between work and family life, in addition to organizing several initiatives and setting policies that enhance the principle of work flexibility. The company also continues, through its strategic partnership with the “Department of Community Development”, to enhance the quality of life for families and provide a supportive work environment for parents. The company confirmed its intention to launch a program to contribute to preserving the national identity to enhance the efforts of parents in instilling the principles of national education in children and teaching them the customs and cultural heritage of the Emirates.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its Group of Companies, praised in his speech the great and unlimited support provided by the wise leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, for the efforts to empower the successes of Emirati women and enhance their participation in various fields, and their contributions to the path of development, prosperity, and sustainable growth in the UAE.

He said: Empowering women in the UAE represents a fixed approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and the wise leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak have continued to consolidate it, noting that “Emirati Women’s Day” is an opportunity to highlight the great and important role of Emirati women and their effective contributions to the present and future of the nation.

Al Muallem added: In line with the leadership’s directives, ADNOC continues to provide support to women and provide quality programs and initiatives that ensure the development of their capabilities and skills and enhance their role in various fields, thus consolidating the company’s position as the preferred employer for women in the UAE.

It is noteworthy that the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day this year was held under the slogan “Partnering for Tomorrow.” The ADNOC celebration, which was organized by the company at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, included various activities that demonstrated the leading position achieved by Emirati women in various vital sectors, and in the energy sector in particular.

A dialogue session was organized with the participation of inspiring female figures working in sectors and professions that are not traditional for women. A group of videos were shown that highlighted examples of the successes achieved by women in various areas of ADNOC’s business, and their important role in consolidating the company’s global position and contributing to enhancing economic and social growth in the country.