new Delhi: Hearing has started in the Supreme Court of the alleged gang rape and murder case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s family has demanded to transfer the case to Delhi. The victim’s family lawyer Seema Kushwaha told the court that we want to transfer the case to Delhi. The CBI also wants court monitoring of the investigation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Advocate of UP Government also supported the CBI investigation of the case under the supervision of the court.

Siddharth Luthra tried to cross-examine on behalf of the accused. In the Supreme Court, strongly opposing Indira Jaising said that the accused has no right to speak here. Do not allow the court. This should be decided first. On this, the Solicitor General said, the court can decide this. But in the criminal case, it is also becoming common to speak of such people, who have no relation with the case.

What happened in the Supreme Court today

Indira Jaising said, ‘The court should decide where the trial will go. If it works in Delhi, then the Supreme Court or Delhi High Court should monitor. Also, the victim’s family should get CRPF protection instead of UP police. After this, the court allowed Luthra to speak. Indira Jai ​​Singh reprimanded for objecting to this.

Luthra spoke of any problem being faced by the accused. The CJI asked them to go to the appropriate court. After this, lawyer Aparna Bhatt wanted to say something on behalf of Teesta Setalvad. The Solicitor General strongly opposed this. He said, he has a past of collecting and embezzling donations in the name of victims. We have reservations about their application. They do not get permission.

Advocate Harish Salve, on behalf of the UP DGP, said, ‘CRPF protection has been demanded to the victim’s family. We are ready for this. But please do not take it as a negative comment on UP Police. To this, the CJI said, ‘We have not made any negative comments on the UP Police.’

