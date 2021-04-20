Use for the fire brigade in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg. There is said to have been an explosion in a pizzeria on Veringstrasse! One person is missing.

Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg – Callers reported a fat explosion in a pizzeria in Veringstrasse im on Monday evening, April 19, 2021, around 8:15 p.m. hamburger* Wilhelmsburg district. The Hamburg fire brigade* first alerted a fire brigade of the professional fire brigade. Just under 2 minutes later, the alarm keyword was raised! One person is missing on site. But when the emergency services arrived in Veringstrasse, the situation was not as dramatic as initially assumed. What exactly happened and how the fire brigade put out the fire in the pizzeria in Wilhelmsburg*, you can read about it at 24hamburg.de.