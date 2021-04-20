In the Steinwerder district, directly at the waterway police pier, an expensive and new SEK boat sank on Monday evening! The fire brigade was on duty

Hamburg-Steinwerder – Large-scale operation for the Hamburg fire brigade* on April 19, 2021 at around 8:20 p.m. Emergency services of the Water police* report that the speedboat of the special forces unit (SEK) of Hamburg police* goes down! The powerful engines are almost completely under water. They try with several water pumps hamburger* Fire brigades to pump the Elbe water out of the ship's hull.