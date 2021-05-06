The Hamburg police are carefully scrutinizing motorists and cyclists. The question is: who drives worse? The results are terrifying.

Hamburg – The Hamburg police* was on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021, throughout hamburger* Urban area with more than 250 police officers on duty. Car and bicycle drivers were in the sights of the police! A total of 8,000 emergency services were on the road for the “afe.mobil.leben – cyclists in view “campaign, spread across several federal states. How many Road users in Hamburg have been checked and how many violations have been found*, you can read about it at 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.