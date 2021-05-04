Large-scale operation of the fire department in Billbrook. Fire in the Tiefstack thermal power station. Hamburg fire brigade on a large scale. Column of smoke over Billbrook.

Hamburg-Billbrook – The hamburger* The fire brigade was alerted to the Tiefstack thermal power station on May 4th, 2021 at around 5:40 p.m. A conveyor belt with coal is on fire. The train driver already increased the key word on the approach. Upon arrival, the entire area was already covered in a thick cloud of black smoke. More to the fire in the Tiefstack thermal power station* You can read it at 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.