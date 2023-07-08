Estadão Contenti

07/08/2023 – 8:27 am

The Chamber gave a new victory to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, by approving this Friday, 7, in a symbolic way, the bill that resumes the so-called “quality vote” in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf). The text now goes to the Senate for evaluation.

One of the assets of the economic team to increase revenue and meet the primary result targets of the fiscal framework, the matter has become a political bargain in recent days. Deputies wanted a concrete nod from the Planalto Palace with the delivery of ministries to the Centrão after the approval of the tax reform.

Carf’s definition, together with the tax reform and the project for the new fiscal framework, formed a package that the government was trying to approve this week, before the parliamentary recess. Of the three, the text of the tax rules remained undecided. In an interview with Globonews, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that he will be voted on with “minimal changes”, but only in August.

Before yesterday’s vote, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, even said that the government was open to discussing the entry of other political forces on the Esplanada. He went to the Chamber to negotiate Carf with Lira and party leaders. Padilha confirmed that there was also a telephone conversation between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Lira. Haddad also met yesterday with Lira and leaders of the House.

The Carf is the court that judges tax disputes between the Federal Revenue Service and taxpayers. Until 2020, there was the so-called “quality vote”, a tiebreaker in favor of the Tax Authorities in the judgments. That year, Congress overturned the device, which was resumed in January of this year by the Lula government through a provisional measure. The MP won without being voted on by deputies, but Haddad drafted a bill with constitutional urgency with the same content.

The proposal’s rapporteur, Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), resumed the “quality vote”, but excluded the fines charged from taxpayers in case of defeat, as established by agreement signed between the government and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB ).

The deputy, however, maintained the current rule on the so-called “minimum limit of jurisdiction” for access to CARF. Today, taxpayers whose value of the action in dispute is from 60 minimum wages can appeal to the court. The government tried to change this floor to one thousand minimum wages in the MP, with the aim of reducing the number of cases judged by the court, but the rapporteur disagreed with the change.

Deputies bar ‘Refis’ for debit declaration

In the opinion voted yesterday, the rapporteur for the Carf project, Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), removed the possibility for the Federal Revenue to enter into transactions with taxpayers in the collection of tax credits not registered in the Union’s active debt. The inclusion of the measure in the previous version of the report had generated dissatisfaction from the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), the only one authorized today to carry out this type of procedure. According to Pereira, it was decided that the government will send a bill to the Chamber to regulate these transactions.

The Chamber also accepted a highlight presented to the text that removed the possibility of implementing a kind of “Refis” for taxpayers who spontaneously confess tax debts.

The highlight was presented by the second largest party block of the House, composed of MDB, Republicans, PSD and Podemos. The initial proposal established that taxpayers who spontaneously confessed the existence of tax debts would be able to pay the debt in installments. It was a kind of “tax self-regulation”, suggested by an amendment presented by Deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP).

