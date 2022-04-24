Guanajuato.- Authorities of the municipality of San Miguel de Allende, in the state of Guanajuatothey detected a group of women who “rent” their minor children to beg tourists.

In recent days, the municipal president of San Miguel de Allende, Mauricio Trejo Purecodenounced through their official social network accounts the rent of infants for 100 pesos to ask for alms.

During Holy Week, the local government implemented an operation to prevent women from committing the crime of child exploitation through renting or renting minors.

Read more: End of school grades in Mexico? SEP seeks to implement learning phases

“In San Miguel de Allende we cannot allow child exploitation, many women who are part of an organized group to ask for money on the street, rent or rent children for 100 pesos a day and have them under the sun and without food all day. ”, states the complaint.

In this sense, the municipe said he is aware of the economic needs that families may have, however, he made it clear that the City Council will be firm in preventing infants from being used for such purposes.

Trejo Pureco pointed out that all minors who are used to beg tourists will be picked up by the authorities and taken to DIF shelters, where will feed and care forto later give them to their respective mothers.

“I understand the needs of many people but we will be firm in not letting the children of the communities be exploited, we will channel all the babies that are being used on the streets to the DIF to feed them, take care of them and deliver them well eaten to their mothers, which will also receive municipal support so that they do not lend their children for 100 pesos again,” he explained.

Days after the complaint he posted on the virtual platforms, the mayor of San Miguel de Allende mentioned in an interview that they are investigating this practice with the aim of filing the complaints corresponding.

Read more: 80 women disappear in Mexico during the search for Debanhi

“You can realize that child exploitation is in the eyes of the whole world, in each lady who brings a child or two children next to her, asking for alms or selling rag dolls that are the facade, there is a child exploitation issue. brutal, children who do not sleep for 14 or 15 hours, children who are not fed for 14 or 15 hours, it is an issue that has bothered me a lot”, he said when reporting that, in recent days, two women were arrested with 8 children each related to said practice.