Leon, Guanajuato.- The Governor of Guanajuato Diego Sinhue Rodrguez Vallejo, He commented that there is a new proposal to implement a new project that will provide water to half of the state’s population, a plan that seeks to execute a water alternative that has to be approved by the Federationthe idea arises from the need to supply vital liquid and it is urgent to be implemented immediately, given the constant problems of shortage of drinking water in some neighborhoods of various municipalities of the Guanajuatowhich sometimes face water cuts of up to 3 times a week.

During the past year, Guanajuato has been fighting to be part of the water project: El Zapotillo, a promise of water supply for the entity that had been planning for almost a decade, In September 2021, it was announced by the Federal Government that the state was left out of this plan.

At first it was announced that it was likely that Guanajuato would request a refund from the nation in order to continue and look for other water supply options, this because, according to the opinion of Francisco García León, director of the State Water Commission in Guanajuato, The state had stopped receiving nearly 10 billion pesos due to justifications from the federation, because it was argued that this amount was directed to the Zapotillo project.

Regarding this situation of economic reimbursement, it has not been reported whether it will proceed or not, but what is a fact so far is that Guanajuato, by ceasing to be an official part of the project, has to look for alternatives to supply the state. Last year Francisco García commented that El Zapotillo could supply Jalisco and Guanajuato.

However, state authorities announced that through the proposal of specialists in the subject another option has been sought as a proposal for the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) I approved it and it can begin to be carried out as soon as possible, as announced by the state governor, Diego Sinhue.

“I am requesting an appointment with the president again to present this plan and once he sees it well, we will start the executive projects because it is a long-term plan, but it has already been approved by the president because the water issue is exclusive to the federation, the approval of the president is very important and we will announce it here later”, Diego Sinhue commented in an interview on an open TV television program in Guanajuato.

The water project proposal that they want to propose to the president of the Mexican Republic, AMLO, will bear the name “Agua Sí”. This new proposal born from seeking an alternative water supply for the region, The plan that seeks to be implemented in Guanajuato will benefit the municipalities with the largest population in the entity, such as: León, Irapuato, Salamanca, Celaya and Irapuato. These municipalities add up to a population of over 3 million people.

Technology and Innovation in water projects:

The novelty that is proposed in the “Agua Sí” project consists of using surface waters, so that the groundwater tables are recharged, industrial waters will also be treated and there will be intervention in irrigation systems, the state governor, Rodríguez Vallejo, advanced some details:

“It is a program that goes beyond a single project, it is a complete scheme that seeks to regulate the wells that do not have a license or that have an agricultural license and that today are being used for the industry, there is a lot to do, the plan is very ambitious and in due time we will present it”, said the state president, Diego Sinhue.

One of the supply alternatives for this water project is to obtain water from the municipality of Acámbarothere is located the Solis Dam, it was announced that among the activities to obtain the vital liquid that would be carried out, the re-pumping, intervention of ducts and channels stand out. will be the federal government and the state who collaborate together in the execution of this project and invest capital for its execution. But first, the meeting between Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, governor of Guanajuato, and AMLO president of Mexico.