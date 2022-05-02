Irapuato, Guanajuato.- In Irapuato, Guanajuato, a feminist march was carried out that ended in the result of: 28 people arrested, including 14 minors, 12 injured policewomen and damage to the presidency. In unofficial information, it is presumed that a female reporter was attacked by the municipal police and that despite arguing that she had press workyet she was pushed and treated with violencethis information is not yet confirmed.

The municipality of Irapuatois known for its high crime rates, according to the latest data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, in Guanajuato 193 women have been murdered. In 2022, the city has so far filed 5 complaints for femicide. For this reason, feminist groups protested outside the municipal presidency.

First, the feminist groups met outside the entrance of Parke Irekua, located on Av. Guerrero, Jardines de Irapuato, at five o’clock in the afternoon this Sunday, dozens of women demonstrated through a march that left the park towards the center of the strawberry city.

The objective of the march is to demand that facts about the high number of femicides be clarified, as well as to pressure the authorities of the three levels to take action on the matter, in view of the important number of missing persons in the entity. During the march, women lit candles in the street, in honor of the memory of women who have lost their lives to murder and other crimes that lead to femicide.

Informative banners were also placed, with certificates of search for Dawn Protocols Y amber alert, as well as phrases addressed to society to raise awareness of femicides and disappearances.

During the demonstration that took place in the city, women through songs, rituals, music, exclamations and different styles of freedom of expression, arrived at the entrance of the municipal presidency. Some women as a protest and following traditions and objectives of the Feminist movementThey painted the building, as well as breaking glass and other elements of the building.

Faced with the lack of control and chaos that originated in the protest march, women elements of the Municipal Police of Irapuato, were ordered to run to arrest women and thus began a kind of hunt where there was everything; shouts, blows, insults and submission. Feminist girls shouted, while more than three elements arrested a person, like this example there were many more cases, passers-by who passed through the area and were not part of the feminist movement were stunned by the crowd of girls in general who ran behind other, policemen and feministsan action scene not common to the other days of the year was put together.

In social networks the group @irapuatofeministheld the authorities responsible for their release and hold the mayor of Irapuato, Guanajuato, Lorena Alfaro, publicly responsible for something serious or malicious happening to her companions.

It is read in instagram stories of the feminist collective. They also share via social networks data of girls who disappeared in the march and whose location is not known at this time. These are some of the published messages:

Derived from the feminist march and the abuses that people experienced this afternoon in Irapuato, a formal complaint has already been filed with the Human Rights Ombudsman of the State of Guanajuato (PRODHEG) An investigation folder was opened due to the consequences derived from the feminist march, as announced by the State Attorney for Human Rights, Vicente Esquedawho reported that there is already an official letter for a complaint about the arrests that occurred in the demonstration held this afternoon in the city of Strawberry:

DEBATE will continue to be aware of new data released in the investigation folder, with number 450/22-B, which already analyzes the complaint filed today, in the city of Irapuato, Guanajuato, any new information that is added will be reported to brevity.