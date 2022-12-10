Leon, Guanajuato.- During this week in León, Guanajuato, six criminals were arrested in the north zone, for having participated in a robbery of a valuables truck, but now they are being investigated for alleged participation in other millionaire crimes and thefts of valuable trucks in the city.

Among the millionaire robberies of which this criminal gang is accused, the assault on a valuables van in the Julián de Obregón neighborhood was registered, where a shootout broke out.

Confirmation of the participation of this criminal band in this last crime would take place several weeks ago in the city, the fact was confirmed by the Guanajuato State Attorney, Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre.

“These people who were arrested are also involved in the robbery that took place in León of an armored securities company where even some private security elements died,” commented Zamarripa Aguirre.

The robbery of the security truck happened last March, after colliding with two cars into the armored vehicle, to stop it. The assault took place in the morning in the Julián de Obregón Industrial neighborhood.

There is no exact figure yet on what was stolen, but It is presumed that the thugs would have taken from 20 to 30 million pesos, although unofficial versions reported that the figure rose to 90 million pesos.

However, this has only been handled unofficially, authorities have not confirmed anything. In the La Martinica neighborhood, a similar robbery happened, with the same method of operation, a trailer was used for the same security company in August 2020, the situation was almost the same as that which occurred in the Julián de Obregón Industrial neighborhood.

Prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa also reported that the six detainees are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for kidnapping two people, The prosecutor commented that the gang was dismantled, but it was agreed that more information is expected about other crimes that they could commit.

We recommend you read:

“If someone else recognizes them in the participation of some act that they have been aggrieved, carry out the corresponding complaint,” commented. In addition, Zamarripa Aguirre commented that he is in communication with prosecutors from neighboring states and an investigation will be launched against the six people, because it is presumed that they also docked in other entities.

“I hope that thanks to the dissemination of this issue they will be recognized in other assaults where we know that they have participated for the purpose of also being able to hold each of them accountable,” said the Guanajuato prosecutor, Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre.