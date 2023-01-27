León, Guanajuato.- The state of Guanajuato will have a governor in 2024, he ventured to ensure the national leader of the National Action Party (PAN) Marco Cortés, on a visit to the state of Guanajuatoto present the legislative agenda of the albiazules senators.

As they approach electoral times for the process of 2024 which, among other positions, will be to elect governors in most states, including Guanajuatothe profiles for the candidacy they begin to emerge.

In the case of Guanajuato the Doubts This time they focused on the gender What will he or she have? candidate who will contend for governor either governor in said election year by the BREADwho has governed the state for 32 years.

The national leader baker was disputed on how the candidate of the BREAD to governor or governor in for the following year as well as if it had already been defined if it will be a woman.

Faced with the questioning, the politician and senator answered what will be the militancy Guanajuatense who decides The candidacy but let it be seen that most likely is that be a woman who leads the aspirations.

“Here it smells like there will be an internal feud between women (…) Guanajuato paints to be an internal election between women and so that whoever is elected from there becomes the first female governor of the state of Guanajuato,” said the PAN leader.

We recommend you read:

And it is that since the arrival of Libya Denisse García Muñoz Ledo Speculation began at the Secretary of Government that she could be the successor to the current governor and this possibility was added other profileslike that of the current mayoress of León, Alejandra Gutierrez or the senator Alejandra “La wera” Reynoso.