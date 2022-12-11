Guanajuato, Gto.- In Guanajuato, capital, the second volume of the book “Barrios de Guanajuato and its cultural heritage” was presentedwhich honors the culture of the entity and the historical and cultural legacy of its emblematic neighborhoods.

editorial presentation was in charge of Eduardo Knapp Aguilar and Benjamín Mendoza Gutiérrez, who They chatted about the evolution of the neighborhoods through the years with the general director of the Environment and Territorial Planning, Juan Carlos Delgado.

The municipal president of Guanajuato, Alejandro Navarro, expressed the great sense of roots and belonging that the people of Guanajuato have towards their neighborhoodspoints of coexistence that contain stories, experiences, traditions and characters that enrich the work.

The book was presented at the Alhóndiga de Granaditas, within the framework of the 34th anniversary of Guanajuato as a World Heritage City.

“The neighborhood, the alley, is the territorial unit that gives us identity and unites us, we all live there, we have our first space to socialize, the support of the neighbors, a common background that integrates beliefs and ways of life” , expressed Mayor Navarro.

The municipal president stressed that the importance of preserving architectural heritage, having a vision of the future and finding the middle ground between tradition and modernity.

This second volume compiled the content of the talks organized by the General Directorate for the Environment and Territorial Planning, in the Calzada de Guadalupe, La Bola, Cuatro Vientos, San Fernando and Pardo neighborhoods.

In his second volume, this book was prepared in coordination with the Department of History of the University of Guanajuato (UG) and the College of Architects of Guanajuato. It is an arduous research work in which many people were involved to create this historical and emblematic book for the capital.

The creation of this book is a tool to better understand the past, understand the present and of course a history guide to understand the future, when hands run through the pages of this literary and cultural work.