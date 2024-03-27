Children and young people who have been damaged by the earthquakes in Groningen therefore have less confidence in people in authority, including teachers.

That is one of the conclusions that researchers at Hanze University of Applied Sciences draw after interviews with thirty professionals who deal with these children. These include teachers, youth workers and so-called earthquake coaches.

The research Restore and strengthen Groningen's youth, now! will be presented on Thursday and was carried out by the Hanze University of Applied Sciences on behalf of the Institute for Mining Damage Groningen (IMG). That institute is charged with paying non-material compensation to children who have suffered disadvantages from the earthquakes in Groningen. The institute previously concluded that compensation alone is not sufficient to repair the damage suffered. That is why Hanze University of Applied Sciences has investigated what is needed to alleviate the suffering of children and young people and improve their well-being and prospects.

Lack of trust

Researcher Susan Ketner of Hanze University of Applied Sciences is “shocked” by the lack of trust in all authority figures. “Children and young people in the earthquake area not only have less confidence in authorities and the government, but in everyone in authority.”

The problems caused by the earthquakes have a negative impact on the lives of young people, the research shows. Children and young people suffer mentally from it at home, at school, in the neighborhood and in their social life. For example, they suffer from the impact that strengthening their home or arranging compensation has on their parents or other important people in their environment. Children and young people in the earthquake area therefore suffer from stress, feelings of insecurity and uprooting, have less enjoyment of life and more worries about the future.

Long-term effects are not yet known, but after discussions with thirty professionals, the researchers expect that children and young people will perform less at school, have poorer mental health, feel uprooted more often and leave the region more often.

Resilience

The extent to which children experience problems depends on the circumstances, their resilience and the environment in which they grow up. Children who already have problems at home, such as poverty, are more likely to experience problems due to the earthquakes. According to the researchers, there is no solution for all children. Restoring stability is the most important thing, says researcher Ria Reis. “Both at home and at school.”

Children in the earthquake area everywhere encounter adults who are busy dealing with damage and renovating their homes. Not only their parents, but also other relatives and teachers. This makes them less available to them. If they have more certainty about the settlement of damage and reinforcement, their stress and anxiety will decrease, making them physically and emotionally more available to the children, the researchers expect.

In addition, there must be a 'master plan' to improve the well-being of young people throughout the region. This must be the same for every municipality and schools and healthcare institutions must work together in this. According to the researchers, there are already many good initiatives to help children and young people, but there is a lack of overview and insight.

Compensation

The IMG estimates that around 90,000 children and young people in the earthquake area are entitled to non-material compensation, which consists of 1,500, 3,000 or 5,000 euros depending on the extent of the suffering. The institute has received almost 15,000 applications since the scheme was opened in October, of which 11,000 have been paid out.

“It is quite unusual that we have carried out this research assignment,” says IMG board member Els van Schie. “But we notice that compensation only helps a little for recovery. In addition, not all children are eligible for this. More is needed. We think that there is not much attention for young people and children.”

The institute itself may also contribute to the suffering of young people, Van Schie acknowledges. “The home compensation procedure can be a source of stress for parents and therefore children. We want to prevent that and we can do that by doing our job well. That is a task for us.”