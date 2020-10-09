“When someone spends eight hours a day at the factory and we are told that it is the half hour that he spends at the bar in the evening before returning home that will infect him, I have a little hard to believe it! “ This rant comes from Mathieu Chassin, owner of a bar-restaurant in Grenoble. Because the announcement of the closure of bars after the passage of the metropolis in the zone of maximum alert does not pass in the profession. An arbitrary and not very objective decision according to this manager. Like many of his colleagues, he believes that he has implemented many health rules that should have been sufficient to keep the bars open.

Already weakened by confinement, the profession is worried about the consequences of this new closure. “Won’t there be more so-called economic deaths than deaths from Covid?” asks Marc Tjoutis, owner of another bar in the city. For him, the answer is yes. He is very worried about this new mandatory closure period, which could have catastrophic consequences for some establishments.

The profession denounces a counterproductive measure, which could even accelerate the spread of the virus. “The young people will end up in small, poorly ventilated apartments anyway, not outside”, explains Jacqueline Amirante, from the Union of Trades and Hospitality Industries of Isère. “And there, in my opinion, it will increase contamination”.

Despite all these arguments, bars in the city will have to remain closed for at least 15 days from October 10.