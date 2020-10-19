The passage on maximum alert of several metropolises very affected by the Covid-19 epidemic had already forced amateur sports clubs to adapt to many restrictions, such as the closure of sports halls.

The curfew imposed in Île-de-France and in 8 French metropolises since Saturday, October 17 has further complicated the task of small clubs. “We have to plan the transport time so that we can come back before the curfew. We are in organizational situations with increasingly complicated constraints. It is starting to become difficult”, testifies Gautier Josse, the technical director of Grenoble Saint-Martin handball 38. In the Grenoble metropolis, on high alert, handball players were no longer allowed to train together indoors. They only get together on match days.

The world of amateur sport has been hit hard by the many health restrictions taken to fight the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic. One in four licensees did not re-enroll in their club at the start of September.

