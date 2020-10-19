Due to the health crisis, the student world is more than ever affected by precariousness. It is impossible for many young people to find an odd job to live on and pay for their studies. There are many who are asking for help today.

In this social and solidarity grocery store located in the U city of the University of Grenoble in Isère, we distribute food at 10% of its value. The number of beneficiaries has literally jumped: 300 have registered in a few months. In 2019, the university’s social services carried out 11,000 interviews for requests for material assistance, almost double the previous year.