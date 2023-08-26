Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense of Greece Hesychos called the rejection of Russian air defense systems a crime

The former Deputy Minister of Defense of Greece, Costas Hesychos, called the refusal and possible transfer to Ukraine of the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems Tor-M1 and Osa-AKM criminal. His words lead RIA News.

The ex-deputy minister clarified that the decision to abandon specific weapons was made a few days after the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Greece. During the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, agreements were signed in the field of defense, including on the issue of increasing military supplies to Kyiv.

The politician noted that the Ukrainian military needs such types of weapons, since they know how to handle them and do not need additional training, they can immediately use them on the battlefield.

Hesychos emphasized that the withdrawal of systems from the islands of the East and North Aegean violates the first and second air defense zones from any potential threat, including from Turkey.

“I would say that the actions of the Greek government to move these very important anti-aircraft systems from the first and second zones are extremely sinister and adventurous. Decommissioning proven, effective anti-aircraft systems is counterproductive and even criminal,” he said.

Earlier it became known that Greece is going to terminate the contract with Russia for the maintenance of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) in the near future. The document on the break in cooperation was of a secret nature, but was mistakenly published on the website of the parliament of a European country, which is why it became public.