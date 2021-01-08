Whoever retrieves the cross thrown into the sea is blessed by the pope during the Orthodox Epiphany. Here, the lucky winner of January 6, 2020 in the village of Pachi, near Athens. (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

This year, the Epiphany was really tough in Greece. Hundreds of police officers were mobilized across the country on the eve of the celebration. On the evening of January 6, police vans parked in front of most churches, especially those near water points, sea, lake or river. Among the Orthodox, in fact,Epihanie is in fact the blessing of the waters. The popes throw a cross into the water and people dive to get it. Whoever brings it back is blessed.

Large gatherings provoked are precisely what the government absolutely wanted to avoid. At each gathering, and there were many, the police intervened to proceed to arrests, distribute large fines, especially to the priests who were officiating. There was a bronca across the country despite calls for calm from the head of theEOrthodox Church, Monsignor Ieronymos, who contracted Covid-19 and who was hospitalized for two weeks.

In all Orthodox countries, this ceremony is important, especially in times of pandemic, because diving and bringing back the cross brings, according to popular belief, good health. In Romania and Bulgaria, similar ceremonies took place despite the ban in force and the faithful joined together to pay the fines. In countries where Orthodox communities live, people have generally been satisfied with blessing fountains or even bottles of water.

In Greece, the faithful generally respect the wearing of a mask, but not social distancing. Many are crying out because they want to keep their churches open. Everyone left the ceremony with a bottle of holy water, as tradition dictates. The same has happened in Romania, Bulgaria and even Turkey. For Serbia and Russia it’s different. Today Christmas is celebrated there and, again, religious gatherings are prohibited. TheEpiphanie will take place in 13 days. But the problem may always be the same.