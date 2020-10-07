Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Athens to demand the conviction of the leaders of the Greek far-right party Golden Dawn (October 7, 2020). (ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP)

Criminal organization, the words are strong and self-explanatory. And that is what the civil parties were hoping for. Initially, it was a question of prosecuting only a man for assassination: Yorgos Roupakias, member of the movement Golden Dawn. And he was in fact found guilty this morning of the murder of a young rapper of 34 years, killed by stabbing in 2013 in a suburb of Athens. He faces life imprisonment. But over the hearings, the issue had widened considerably to the entire structure of this far-right movement. To find out if Golden Dawn was well structured in a pyramid fashion, and with a deliberately criminal purpose, with suspicion of several other attempted homicides.

This October 7, the court therefore answered yes, and condemned all the leaders of the movement, including its founder and leader Nikos Michaloliakos, 62 years old. In total, more than 50 members of the movement, including several deputies, have been found guilty of belonging to a criminal organization. Only about ten people have been released. The penalties, between 5 and 15 years in prison, will not be set until a future hearing. But the message sent by justice to Greek society is very clear: no to this ultraviolent drift.

This party can truly be called neo-Nazi. The current leadership of Golden Dawn refutes this qualifier. But numerous testimonies demonstrate to what extent the movement could have been animated by nostalgia for the Third Reich: Nazi salutes, speeches on the usefulness of crematoria, etc. Its leader, Nikos Michaloliakos, has never hidden his negationist leanings and his fascination with the colonel dictatorship that ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974. Golden Dawn officially appeared in 1980 and remained confidential until 2010. As of that moment he took advantage of the Greek financial crisis to make his ideas prosper. Until becoming in 2015 the third political force of the country with 17 deputies.

At the same time, Golden Dawn has structured itself as a militia, with armed commandos dressed in black, patrolling at night to instill fear. With multiple attacks to the key, against migrants, trade unionists or activists of the left. Today, he is brought back to what it has undoubtedly always been: a criminal organization.

That said, the trial was long and complicated: more than five years of proceedings, more than a tera byte of documents. 153 witnesses. Dozens of lawyers. And a prosecution not always very clear: in December 2019, the prosecutor had even requested the acquittal. Finally, justice therefore ruled: guilty.

The decision caused a few incidents in front of the Athens courthouse: 15,000 anti-fascist demonstrators gathered in front of the building threw Molotov cocktails to greet this verdict. Everything is finally back to normal. But this is a sign of the tension surrounding this trial.