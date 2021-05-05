A 44-year-old woman in Athens died 14 hours after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca. On Wednesday, May 5, the portal reports. Politispress…

As the relatives of the woman specified, she had no health problems. The husband of the deceased reported that she had been vaccinated the previous afternoon. In the evening, she complained of a temperature, and died at night.

According to the forensic expert, the woman previously had a heart attack, but the exact cause of death will be established by specialists.

In Greece, deaths have been reported several times after vaccination, but autopsies have shown no direct link to vaccination.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna are used for vaccination in the country, and Johnson & Johnson was also vaccinated on May 5.

On March 30, it was reported that an elderly woman died shortly after the coronavirus vaccination in Greece, according to preliminary data, she had chronic diseases.

On February 23, it was reported that Greek doctors noted five serious side effects after being vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the chairman of the National Vaccination Committee, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics Maria Theodoridou, the side effects are associated with an anaphylactic reaction.

On April 23, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it has not yet been able to determine the mechanism of thrombosis after vaccination against coronavirus with adenoviral drugs, which include vaccines AstraZeneca and Jonhson & Jonhson.