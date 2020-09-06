Within the middle of British Birmingham, an unknown attacked individuals with a knife, experiences RIA News citing the native police.

It’s identified that a number of individuals had been injured. Details about their situation, in addition to the variety of victims, is being specified.

“We arrived instantly, shortly after that there have been experiences of quite a lot of different victims,” the police stated.

Now all of the circumstances are being clarified. Residents are requested to quickly keep away from the realm the place the incident occurred.

The day earlier than in Tatarstan, a person was detained who attacked his ex-wife with a knife.