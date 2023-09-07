Ciro Nogueira, a supporter of Bolsonaro, said he is not happy with the deputy’s nomination to join the Lula government

Even before being confirmed as the new Minister of Sports in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Andre Fufuca already received criticism from members of his party, the PP (Progressive Party).

Lula hit the decision hammer this Wednesday (September 6, 2023). On August 17, in an interview with CBN, the president of the acronym, Wiro Nogueira, said that the moment Fufuca took office at the Esplanada, it would be “away from all party decisions”.

The new minister, as a deputy, was leader of the party in the Chamber and actively participated in the political articulation and definition of agendas in the Legislative.

Fufuca replaces the former athlete and 1st Olympic medalist in women’s volleyball Ana Moser, who was in charge of the folder since January 1st of this year. The exchange is part of a ministerial reform designed by the president to house Centrão representatives on the Esplanada and, consequently, receive more support from congressmen in the approval of important agendas for the government in the Legislative.

Moser was received by Lula on the 3rd (5.set), when she must have been informed of the exchange. The now ex-minister met again with the president this 4th (September 6) at the Alvorada Palace. André Fufuca was also present.

The PP deputy had been quoted to take over a ministry – until then it was not known precisely which one – since the beginning of July. At the time, 3 folders were in the sights of Centrão, in addition to the command of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The nomination will remain for next week, according to a note from Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency): “The appointment and inauguration will take place when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns from the G20 meeting”. With the changes, Márcio França will assume the new Ministry of Micro and Small Companies.

Former President Supporter Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Nogueira also stated that he was not happy with the entry of a member of the PP in the current government – ​​which he says is opposition.

“We had very ostensible support and with great pride for the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro, and the party [PP]as long as I am president, will remain in the opposition trenches”it says.

WHO IS THE NEW MINISTER

Born in the city of Santa Inês, Maranhão, on August 27, 1989, André Luiz de Carvalho Ribeiro is 34 years old and occupies one of the seats on the PP bench in the Chamber. He is in his 3rd term as a federal deputy.

In addition to being a politician, Fufuca has a degree in medicine. During college, at age 21, he was elected state representative for his state. At the time, in 2010, he was a member of the PSDB.

In 2014, still by the PEN, Fufuca was elected for his 1st term as a federal deputy. In 2016, already in the PP, he voted in favor of opening the impeachment process of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

In the same year, he also went against the opinion of the Ethics Committee of the Chamber of Deputies for the impeachment of Eduardo Cunha, approved months later by the Lower House. Cunha, then president of the Chamber, was responsible for the progress of the PT’s impeachment process.

In May, Fufuca also acted to speed up the processing of the Temporal Framework in Casa Baixa. He even filed an urgent request for the agenda, but it was denied. Later, the project was approved by the deputies, with a favorable vote by the new minister.