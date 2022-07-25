It seems that Batman it will not appear in Gotham Knights, the new game from Warner Bros. Despite being set in the Batman universe, it looks like it will try to focus on other characters. This information was shared by the creative director of the title, Patrick Reddingduring the San Diego Comic-Con which is taking place these days.

According to the story, Batman died during the game and everything indicates that this is a definitive event and that we will not see the superhero during our wanderings through Gotham City.

As for the Joker, even though he wasn’t shown in any of the trailers, his presence still remains a mystery. This wouldn’t be the first time he’s omitted from all promotional material only to end up as one of the game’s main villains in the form of a twist. It has already happened in Batman: Arkham Knight and Batman: Arkham Origins. However, it looks like this will not be the case this time around, as confirmed by Redding. Despite everything, unlike these two characters, the creative leaves the door open in the presence of Harley Quinn: “I neither confirm nor deny if Harley Quinn will be in the game”.

Gotham Knights will arrive on October 25 for Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 5 and Microsoft Windows, leaving behind the last-gen versions.

Source: Eurogamer