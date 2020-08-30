Proceeds from the 200 recital seats will go to charitable NGOs to help residents buy building materials.

Revolted by “unforgivable negligence“who destroyed part of Beirut, his hometown, pianist Abdel Rahman El Bacha plays in the hope that the music”exorcise sadness“and gives strength to the Lebanese to unite to rebuild. The explosion on August 4 in the Lebanese capital was caused by huge amounts of stored ammonium nitrate”without precautionary measures“in the port, according to the authorities. It left more than 180 dead, some 6,500 injured and devastated entire parts of the city.

“An earthquake causes suffering, it kills, but it is a force that comes from nature against which man can do nothing. A war between men, we think that’s the worst part, but I think what happened in Beirut is even worse than that“Abdel Rahman El Bacha, born in Beirut, told AFP on the sidelines of a support recital in Lebanon, Gordes, Provence.

It is neglect, it is corruption, for which innocent people have died, half of an historic city has been destroyed or damaged.

Abdel Rahman El Bacha

If he left Beirut at the age of 16 to study at the Conservatoire national supérieure de musique in Paris, and has been performing for years all over the world solo or with the Orchester National de France, the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra or the Orchestra Berlin philharmonic, the pianist-composer kept “an attachment imprinted in the heart“for his hometown:”I discovered the world through its light“.”That there is a kind of neglect in relation to this danger that awaited the population, I find it unforgivable“, he insists, saying he is in tune with”the vast majority of Lebanese who criticize the ruling class“.

“But those responsible remain in their place“, laments the Franco-Lebanese. Discussions for a new government, supposed to mark a new political era, have not advanced. French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian has mentioned a country”on the edge of the abyss“.

Faced with this ocean of desolation, these blown up houses, these windows and these broken bodies, what can music do? “Music has always been important to the Lebanese“, recalls Abdel Rahman El Bacha, citing the iconic singers of the Arab world Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Oum Kalthoum. And the Lebanese Fairouz, so listened to during the war (1975-1990). After the explosion, many people listened to it again. Li Beirut, in which Fairouz evokes the sea and the scent of jasmine but also the “taste of fire and smoke“.

Welcomed in the gardens of the town hall of Gordes, Abdel Rahman el Bacha, connu for his interpretations of Chopin, Beethoven and Ravel, is one of the rare pianists in the world to have won unanimously the public and the jury the first prize of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition of Belgium. He played Saturday night for “to exorcise sadness“, the Sonata”pathetic“by Beethoven, an Andalusian song, a Lebanese song, one of his compositions, Nocturnal, accompanied by cellist Astrig Siranossian.

When Chopin expresses deep sadness, despair, he regenerates you, he exorcises you from your despair by the force of beauty. This is what is miraculous in music, sadness does not make you sad, it gives you strength.Abdel Rahman El Bacha

The proceeds from the 200-seat recital, broadcast in Lebanon on the An-Nahar newspaper website, will go to charitable NGOs to help residents buy construction materials. Marks “consolers“, hopes the pianist.”If the music cannot pile up the stones, it allows to have the will to unite in order to be able to pile up the stones“and rebuild a Lebanon where”everyone has the same rights and can access the dignity they deserve“.