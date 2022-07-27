Bolsonaro’s team spent R$105,000 on ads for SP; Lula’s campaign allocated R$36,000 to Rio and R$18,000 to MG

The President’s Campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invests more in YouTube ads targeting the State of São Paulo. the bill spent a total of R$ 740,500 in the last month in advertisements destined for all of Brazil, with parts from jingle “People’s Captain”. Data is from Google’s ad library, from June 23 – the date the tool was launched – to July 26, 2022.

The largest electoral college in the country, São Paulo received R$ 105,000 in party funds. The state has 34.6 million voters eligible to vote in the October elections. O boom in the advertisements they began on the eve of the party convention that made the president’s name official as a candidate for reelection.

The PL promoted 15 pieces in the last 30 days. After São Paulo, Paraná received R$56,000 in investment, followed by Rio Grande do Sul (R$50,500), Goiás (R$46,000), Bahia (R$43,500) and Minas Gerais (R$39,500).

Here is the distribution of the PL budget by state:

On the other hand, the former president’s campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) spent BRL 64,000 on YouTube video ads. It is almost 11 times less than the value of the PL (R$ 740,500). Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais were the focus of the PT. They received BRL 36,500 and BRL 18,500, respectively.

Lula mainly released a video with criticism of “Government of Discord”, in which he points out the social problems that would have worsened in the administration and Bolsonaro. Another material promoted by PT asks voters whether they prefer a Brazil that “mocks” deaths or one that supports the poor.

Here is the distribution of PT funds by state:

Data on investments in Google has been available for a month, since Google’s transparency tool was released. It is part of the platform’s partnership with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to “help with the integrity of elections”. The agreement was formalized to combat disinformation and the spread of fake news during the 2022 election process.