Donald Trump is used to receiving a lot of attention. If he doesn’t get it, he knows how to change it. On Thursday, the Republican presidential candidate announced a press conference for the same day at short notice. It lasted 65 minutes and ended with just one piece of news: that Trump’s first televised debate with his rival Kamala Harris will take place on September 10. And the information didn’t even come from Trump himself, but was announced by ABC News after his comments on a possible debate.