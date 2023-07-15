Ex-president is in the state for dental treatment; met with Caiado and deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO)

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had a conversation “relaxed” during the meeting with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), the federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and former congressman Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO). According to the press office of the former chief executive, the meeting took place at the request of Caiado, who is “good old friend” from Bolsonaro. The meeting lasted about 4 hours at the Palácio das Esmeraldas, seat of the government of Goiás. The former president ate pastel, meat and chicken dumplings.