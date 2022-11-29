Making excuses can be quite difficult. Looking for excuses, on the other hand, is done in no time. The Dutch government wants to make them, if it is in Suriname in December. For the slavery past. Then it might be useful to check in advance whether people are waiting for a simple sorry, or whether they expect something more from it. A heartfelt apology, from the mouth of the king, at a meaningful moment, July 1, the day that slavery is commemorated. I won’t go into that, but it was in the back of my mind when I watched Clarice Gargard’s movie: Go back and get it (VPRO). The past is not the past for everyone.

The film starts with the worldwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, on June 1, 2020. Clarice Gargard was there on Dam Square in Amsterdam. Could this be a turning point in history? She wondered and her film is a “slow answer to that question,” she says in the Vara guide. Designed as a journey along black resistance in the Netherlands, Suriname and Curaçao. Then and now. Green and ripe. Small and big.

Little resistance, from the black mother who wants to protect a child against heavy-handed police action, and is arrested herself. Prolonged resistance from anti-Zwarte Piet activists from the very beginning (1994), who almost gave up hope of change, tired of fighting. Bloody revolt, of black workers at the Shell oil refinery in Willemstad – they were paid less than white workers. What started as a strike turned into a popular uprising that resulted in deaths and injuries. Hidden resistance, in the Surinamese nursery rhyme about the hot flint with which Master Jantje burns you – the punishment for slaves who did not pick enough coffee beans.

If this was a trip, we will visit a lot of places along the way where I would have liked to stay a little longer. But it does not alter the fact that where resistance arose, oppression and exploitation also existed. That’s what the apologies should be about, right?

Srebrenica

Then something about apologizing, and searching. If I may say something about Media logic from Sunday. That started with the apologies that Prime Minister Rutte made this summer to the veterans of Dutchbat, the unit that was stationed in Srebrenica in 1995 when Bosnian Serbs murdered about 8,000 Muslim men. The soldiers had not yet returned to the Netherlands when the black shots started about who was responsible for this. The military leaders on the ground, the defense summit in The Hague, the entire Dutch government, the United Nations, or just about everyone.

Prime Minister Rutte mentioned everything that went wrong there, but also apologized for “the image”. The Dutchbat soldiers who returned home received, he said, a ‘rain of criticism’ and for years were ‘unjustly in the dock’. Ah, the media was to blame. And that was against the sore leg of what happened in 1995 Nova was called. The Medialogica broadcast seems to be one big defense against Rutte’s allegation. That impression was reinforced by the voice-over of Clairy Polak – formerly a presenter of Nova – and the interview with only Twan Huys, Nova reporter at the time. Huys heard from Dutchbat soldiers in Srebrenica that they knew about the executions of Muslim men. They also confirmed that a UN vehicle had run over civilians in all the frenzy. That’s not “negative criticism,” that’s journalism. But it would have been stronger if Medialogica had also spoken to other media about their reporting. Only Coen Verbraak is cornered. He made the documentary Srebrenica – Dutchbat’s powerless mission about how the military suffered from this ‘negative image’. As if he was giving Rutte the ammunition to seek excuses from the media.