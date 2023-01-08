The first lady Janja Lula da Silva, 56 years old, participated this Saturday (7.jan.2023) in the program Altas Horas, TV Globoin honor of the singer and composer Milton Nascimento, 80 years old.

During her participation, the first lady remembered the meeting she had with Milton on the day of the 2nd round of elections, on October 30, 2022. On the occasion, Janja delayed the president’s departure by a few minutes Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from the hotel where the 2 followed the vote counting to meet with the singer.

“Milton, I borrowed it here for Sandra [Annenberg, jornalista] this shirt [em referência à capa do álbum ‘Geraes’] because I had one when I was a teenager. I wore it a lot and with great pride. […] And, when I was a university student, we used to go to a bar in Curitiba called ‘Trem Azul’. And it’s a lot of emotion, we met right after the 2nd shift, and I couldn’t even speak, I only knew how to cry. I kissed your hand and thanked you for existing, for giving that voice to the world.”declared Janja.

Milton Nascimento also recalled the episode.

“I watched the deal [apuração do 2º turno] the whole day, then when I saw that they were in São Paulo, I said ‘my God, this is the street where I’m staying at the hotel! I spoke: ‘My God, this street is from the hotel where I stay’. I got there and they told me ‘Janja didn’t let him [Lula] leave while you didn’t arrive’. Then from the 4th floor I went to the 2nd, and everyone was there. Oh happiness!“, said the singer.

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, was also in the audience. On the day the program was recorded, December 7, 2022, the lawyer had not yet been announced in charge of the ministry.

The program led by presenter Serginho Groisman received 7 artists to participate in a tribute to the singer: Duda Beat, Liniker, Maria Gadú, Pitty, Samuel Rosa, Sandy and Zé Ibarra.

MILTON NASCIMENTO & LULA

During the presidential campaign, the singer declared support for Lula’s candidacy. On October 31, 1 day after the election of the PT to the Planalto, Janja published a profile photo of her on Instagram alongside her husband and Milton.

“Exhausted with happiness, our day started at 9 am and just ended with this wonderful surprise. My heart couldn’t take it, I cried like a child. Milton Nascimento, you are light”, wrote at the time.



reproduction/Instagram @janjalula President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, alongside singer Milton Nascimento and his wife, Janja, on October 30

JANJA

The sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja, as she is known, is also a member of the PT and got married with Lula on May 18, 2022, at a party that drained news attention and provided positive exposure to the couple in the media.

The sociologist did not play a supporting role in her husband’s run for the Planalto Palace. She went up to the platforms with Lula since the pre-campaign. She would sing the jingle and sometimes dance. In March, the PT included in partisan propaganda broadcast on television.

He also participated in closed meetings of the Lula hard core. He made suggestions and had the support of the PT party. In April of last year, indicated who would like to work with projects related to food security in a Lula government.

Graduated in Sociology from the Federal University of Paraná, Janja joined the PT in 1983 and has known Lula for years, since the PT member carried out the so-called citizenship caravans in the 1990s.

The 2 started the relationship at the end of 2017, but only in May 2019 did they make it public. At the time, Lula was imprisoned in Curitiba and who told about the relationship was former Minister Luiz Carlos Bresser Pereira after a visit to the prison.

Janja actively participated in the vigils in favor of the PT candidate set up as a camp in front of the Federal Police, in Curitiba. Lula was imprisoned for 580 days.

To leave jail, on November 8, 2019, Lula announced that he would marry Janja and kissed her while speaking on top of a platform set up by militants. They moved in together in São Bernardo do Campo, where Lula began his political career. Afterwards, they went to São Paulo.

In the same year, Janja joined the Voluntary Resignation Program at Itaipu Binacional, the state-owned company where she worked for 14 years. On the public exam, her salary was R$ 20,000.

In the 1st week of the government, the first lady consolidated herself as a relevant player in the PT administration. She was present at her husband’s ministerial meeting. Janja already wanted bar journalists at cocktail party of Lula’s inauguration, vetoed indication at least one person to be a minister and assumed the front line of Lula’s marketing, leading to Globe to make a friendly tour on Thursday (Feb 5) by Alvorada.