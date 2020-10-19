The effects of the economic crisis caused by health restrictions to fight the Covid-19 epidemic are being felt. In the field, food aid associations are seeing an increase in the number of people in very precarious situations who come to see them.

“Every week, we have people arriving. It’s one, two or three families a week”, notes Patrick Bassaler, member of the Béglais committee of the Secours populaire in Gironde. For example, this volunteer saw a man coming who worked in aeronautics in Mérignac and was dismissed by his employer because of the economic crisis in the sector.

Food aid agencies expect requests to increase by 15-20% this winter. To cope with this sudden influx of people in need, associations hope that the French who can will donate more food than in previous years.