The possible legalization of okadas, motorcycle taxis, was invited in the campaign for the presidential and legislative elections of December 2020.

In Ghana, and also in neighboring Nigeria, they are called okadas. Motorcycle taxis abound in the big cities of Africa. They make it possible to compensate for the lack of public transport and to overcome, in part, congested traffic. An alternative transport offer, however reputed to be particularly dangerous, that many users admit to using fear in the stomach. Moreover, in several countries, networking platforms have appeared, guaranteeing a quality and safer service.

In Ghana therefore, motorcycle taxis also travel the streets, but completely illegally. The fear of the police would justify, according to the drivers, the non-respect of the highway code. One of them explains to Modern Ghana : “When you stop at a traffic light, the police come in from behind and stop you. This is why okadas are burning on fire.”

Initially, the idea was to put some order in all this. The ban on passenger transport by motorcycle taxi dates back to a law in 2012. As part of a more general review of traffic rules, the legalization of okadas has gained ground. The government launched extensive consultation in 2019. Interrupted due to the coronavirus, it resumes in October 2020.

But in the meantime, the opposition has chosen its camp. Two parties, the BDC and the NDC, have promised to legalize this means of transport in the event of victory in the elections (presidential and legislative) scheduled for December 7, 2020. The future of the okadas has become a national issue, an electoral argument. An NDC candidate for Parliament, Joycelyn Tetteh, even borrowed one of them to come and apply.

Many see in the legalization of the activity the way to get young people out of unemployment. Daniel Dotse, the head of an NGO which works to train young people, believes that this activity has lowered the unemployment rate in its region. In Ghana, a third of school-age children drop out of school. “Okada business has improved the lives of many young people. If it becomes legal, it will encourage other young people to do so.”

An opportunity for young people

But safety remains the major argument of those who oppose the legalization of motorcycle taxis. They evoke the multitude of offenses and accidents they witness and which would only increase by legalizing the activity. “Are we prepared to sacrifice the lives of these drivers and passengers on the pretext that it will create jobs?”, indignant Ghana Africa News.

For now, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not intend to create new legislation that would legalize okadas in Ghana. According to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawunia, it is above all necessary to offer drivers the means to switch to a safer mode of transport, in this case the automobile. A proposal supported by some bikers, according to The Independent Ghana. They admit exercising this profession for lack of means to make it less dangerous.

In contrast, the main association of drivers, Motor Riders Association of Ghana, rejected the vice president’s proposals. “We’re bikers. If we are given a car, when are we going to learn to drive it?”, justified Yen Sempa, the president of the association.

Proof that the question is above all economic. Because the motorcycle is an affordable vehicle which allows inexpensive transport. And if okadas proliferate, it is because of the inability of the public authorities to create public transport services. It is also because of the lack of work that many young people in the country get on their motorcycles.