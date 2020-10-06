Patna

The NDA will remain the same that will accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership. During his brief press conference, the state president of Bihar BJP, Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has said this. However, he did not say that he had excluded LJP from the NDA. During his 25-second press conference, he also did not say whether the party of LJP, Ram Vilas Paswan, which is an ally of NDA at the center, will stay with the center. However, his gestures did convey the party’s message.

Sanjay Jaiswal, while giving his point, went out saying that NDA is being led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Bihar assembly elections will be fought under his leadership. He also said that NDA will again form government under Nitish Kumar by bringing majority with three-fourth majority.