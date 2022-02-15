The index of economic expectations in Germany rose from 51.7 points in January to 54.3 points in February, according to a survey released on Tuesday, the 15th, by the German institute ZEW. This month’s result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted an increase in the indicator to 56 points. The current conditions index measured by the ZEW increased from -10.2 to -8.1 points in the same period. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

